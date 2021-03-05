BJP denies constitutional right of Telangana people

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Centre for rejecting the Coach Factory in Telangana, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the BJP had a habit of doing injustice to the State.



Lashing out at the BJP leaders, Rama Rao said that the coach factory is the constitutional right of the people of Telangana. "Setting up of a Rail Coach factory is the constitutional right of Telangana. BJP does not have any right to reject or take a U-turn on the promise made to Telangana in Parliament. Rail coach factory is Telangana's constitutional right and we will fight for our rights with the Centre," said Rama Rao. He also added that the TRS MPs would fight for the rail coach factory in Parliament in the upcoming sessions.

Rao alleged that the BJP government at the Center has been doing injustice to Telangana since the formation of the state. The BJP once again exhibited its anti-Telangana stance by failing to fulfil its promise to set up a railway coach factory in the state as promised in the Reorganisation Act. He vehemently criticised the response given by the Union Railway Minister who, responding to a recent RTI petition, said that there was no need to set up a Railway Coach Factory in Telangana.

Rao said that the centre, which already cancelled ITIR and curbed IT development in Hyderabad, had made it clear that there was no need for the Kazipet Rail Coach Factory. He demanded the Centre to immediately change its decision and make a clear statement towards setting up a Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet.

The Municipal Administration minister said that 150 acres of valuable land was acquired and handed over to the Railways. Despite repeated consultations on the projects for the state of Telangana, there was no response from the BJP at the Centre and that the BJP government had not done anything except showing empty hands to Telangana, alleged Rao.

The minister said that every time there has been a big zero for Telangana in the budget. He said that even in the latest budget announced by the Centre for this year, not a single rupee was allocated for the railways in Telangana. Stating that the BJP had done a great injustice to Telangana with regard to the bullet train, Rao said that non-allocation of these bullet/speed trains to a metropolis like Hyderabad is a testament to BJP's discrimination towards Telangana.

Minister KTR demanded that Telangana BJP leaders, who are raising a hue and cry for government jobs here locally, should respond to the railway privatisation issue, without fail. The Centre, which is very keen on privatising the railways, does not respond to land allotment requests by the Telangana government for the construction of double bedroom houses and road widening.