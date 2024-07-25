BJP district president criticizes the State Budget as" 70 lies in 70" Pages

Gadwal: At a press conference held at the BJP party office in Aija town, District President Ramachandra Reddy criticized the Telangana state budget. He compared the budget to "Peru Goppa Ooru Dibba." implying it was impressive in name but lacking substance.

Reddy accused the government of spreading misinformation, likening the budget document to "70 lies in a 70-page book." He suggested that the government's verbose presentation did not reflect meaningful investments, warning that insufficient investment could harm future generations.

The budget, amounting to Rs. 2,91,159 crores, was criticized for its heavy reliance on debt, with over Rs. 60 thousand crores borrowed. Reddy highlighted that much of the state's revenue comes from excise, petrol, and diesel taxes, alongside central government grants totaling more than Rs. 70 thousand crores. He questioned the state's income sources and the new loans amounting to Rs. 71,000 crores, calling it a continuation of the previous government's practices.

He noted the absence of funds for interest-free crop loans and questioned the provisions for the welfare of farmers and tenant farmers. Despite the government's promises, Reddy claimed that Rs. 24 thousand crores required for house construction and funds for the regional ring road were inadequately addressed, criticizing the state government for claiming credit for projects funded by the central government.

Reddy also expressed concern over the allocation of Rs. 2.04 crore to the Tablighi Jamaat Organization, deeming it unconstitutional and biased. He questioned the budget's allocations for various irrigation projects, such as the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi, and Kaleshwaram projects, and criticized the lack of transparency regarding funds for the SLBC project and Nakkalagandi.

Further, Reddy highlighted the lack of clarity on Arogya Shri funds and criticized the budget for focusing primarily on Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, neglecting other regions. He concluded by noting the participation of state SC Morcha executive committee members and local BJP leaders in the event.