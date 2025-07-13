BJP Distrusts the Constitution, Promoting Manusmriti Agenda”: Subhashini Ali at Awaaz State Conference

Gadwal: Former MP Subhashini Ali strongly criticized the BJP, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no faith in the Indian Constitution, and that is why it is showing negligence in implementing it. Speaking as the chief guest at a mass public meeting organized by Awaaz on the occasion of its 3rd State Conference in the district headquarters, she participated in a rally that began at Mecca Masjid and passed through the town before culminating at Theru Grounds under the chairmanship of Atikur Rehman.

In her speech, Subhashini Ali alleged that BJP is attempting to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti, a regressive ancient Hindu text that denies rights to women. She condemned the CAA and NRC laws, stating they have violated the rights of minorities, which led many veiled Muslim women to take to the streets in protest.

She emphasized that minorities don’t need a certificate of patriotism from anyone, as the Indian Constitution, framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, guarantees equal rights to all citizens. Women are making strides in all fields, she said, yet the BJP continues to deny their rights. She warned that if democratic rights are taken away, people will rebel.

Ali questioned BJP’s slogan of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” demanding answers for the atrocities committed against women in states ruled by the BJP like UP, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. She denounced the increased hunger, poverty, and unemployment in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath, claiming that religion is being misused to divert attention from real issues.

She accused PM Modi of favoring corporate giants like Ambani and Adani, handing them control over the country’s natural resources, while the working class—farmers and laborers—are being exploited. The BJP, she said, is fueling communal hatred to distract from its economic exploitation.

Ali strongly criticized attempts to abolish the Constitution and impose communal and caste-based (Manuvadi) ideologies. She said that Manusmriti denies women rights from birth to death and that no one should stay silent when constitutional rights are violated, urging people to unite and resist.

She accused RSS, the ideological parent of BJP, of inserting religious content into scientific education and eroding secular values. She condemned the destruction of Nehru and Ambedkar statues in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, questioning how the BJP, which did not participate in the freedom struggle, has the moral authority to speak on the Constitution.

Ali urged Dalits, Adivasis, BCs, and minorities to understand that violence is being selectively inflicted on minorities, and that BJP is trying to politically benefit by dividing communities based on caste and religion. She criticized the filing of false sedition cases against innocent Muslims and the closure of 5,000 minority schools after BJP came to power.

She warned that if SC/ST/BC/Minority unity is achieved, BJP cannot succeed in its plans to change the Constitution, and hence, it is intentionally sowing communal discord. She reminded BJP leaders of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words that governments cannot function without minority support. Comparing the Congress Emergency to the present, she said BJP is doing worse by dividing society along religious lines.

Challenging the BJP, she asked, “We minorities are standing courageously to defend secularism. Do you have the same courage?” She concluded that despite facing injustice, minorities work with national devotion for India’s development

Other Key Speakers:

Abbas (Awaaz State President):

Claimed that minorities are backward in education, economy, and politics, and welfare schemes are not reaching them. All parties use minorities as vote banks. He demanded reservations for minorities, as per the Constitution, and sought bank-link-free loans for minority youth from the Minority Corporation and protection of Waqf Board properties.

Riyaz (Chairman, Telangana Library Council):

Called the Awaaz conference a key initiative to protect secular values and promote unity among people.

Sarithamma (Congress In-charge):

Reiterated Congress' support for Muslim minority reservations and said the party is striving to provide educational, employment, and political opportunities based on population proportion.

Other Participants:

Nili Srinivas (District Library Chairman), MD Jabbar (State Vice-President), A. Venkataswamy (CPM), Advocate Madhusudhan Babu, Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu (All-Party Leader), Tahir (Red Cross Society Vice President), Ishaq Iqbal Pasha (Former Councillor), Sunkara Prabhakar, Kurva Pallayya, Ganjipeta Raju, VV Narasimha (CITU), Narmada (Women's Union), and various social and political activists participated.

