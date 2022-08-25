BJP disturbing communal harmony in city, charges Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Senior TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday stated that the BJP leaders were trying to disturb the communal harmony in Hyderabad.

Vinod Kumar said that it was, in fact, BJP MLA Raja Singh who made communal comments. "It is they who raised the issue unnecessarily. They are trying to disturb communal harmony in Hyderabad," he said. Slamming BJP for its alleged polarisation politics, Vinod said an unwarranted comment on religion is first made by a BJP leader, provoking others to react (during Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra') which leads to a communal divide.

Observing that Hyderabad had emerged as a financial hub, next only to Mumbai, he said the TRS and the government would not allow peace and communal harmony to be disturbed in Hyderabad and Telangana, informed Vinod.

The TRS leader said that it was not the first time that BJP made corruption allegations against the Chief Minister, the TRS leader said.