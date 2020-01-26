BJP expands its footprint in 70 out of 120 municipalities

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has own three municipalities, besides, expanding its footprint in civic bodies across the State.

The party which had faced a drubbing in the last State Assembly elections has won Amangal, Tukkuguda and Maktal municipalities.

In Makthal municipality, the BJP secured 8 out of 16 wards. Similarly, in Tukkuguda municipality, the party won 9 out of 15 wards and in Amangal municipality, the saffron party secured 12 out of 15 wards.

In all, the party has won around 235 wards in the municipalities and 65 divisions in municipal corporations. Keeping its edge over other parties, the saffron party has won 28 out of 60 divisions in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

Besides, the party has also put up an impressive performance with 10 out of 32 and 16 out of 46 divisions in Meerpet Municipal Corporation. Out of the 120 municipalities, the party made its presence in 70 wards and did not open its account in 50 wards. Similarly, out of 9 municipal corporations, the party candidates could not win a single division only in Jawaharnagar and Nizampet.

The saffron party gave tough fight in several civic bodies located on the outskirts of the Hyderabad and some civic bodies falling under the Ranga Reddy district. Though the results gave hopes to the party to rule the Maktal municipality winning 50 per cent of the wards the ex-officio votes from the TRS is likely to dash the hopes of the BJP.

Similarly, BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 29 out of 60 divisions in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. However, the TRS and Majlis, along with the ex-officio votes are likely to take away the opportunity from the saffron party.

In Nizamabad civic body, the Congress with two seats and one seat of an independent is all set to play the kingmaker game tilting the scales either in favour of the ruling TRS or BJP.