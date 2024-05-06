BJP for eradication of poverty: Aroori Ramesh

Bhupalpally: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to eradicate poverty,” BJP Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Aroori Ramesh said. Taking part in the election campaign in Mogullapally and Tekumatla mandal headquarters on Sunday, he said that BJP had fulfilled the promises like establishing a tribal university in Mulugu and the wagon unit works are in progress.

“I will pursue with the Centre to lay Kazipet-Bhupalpally new railway line if I am voted to power,” Aroori Ramesh said. “The BJP launched the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) to facilitate collateral-free micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for generating income,” he said. He said that the BJP has the credit of constructing Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Aroori Ramesh said that Kadiyam Srihari has no moral right to seek votes to his daughter Dr Kavya. “Srihari never allowed the Dalits to grow politically,” he alleged. He said that people are already vexed with the Congress Government

Aroori Ramesh appealed to the cadre to attend the public meeting addressed by Narendra Modi in Warangal on May 8. BJP State official spokesperson Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy and district president Nishidhar Reddy were among others present.