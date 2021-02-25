BJP has no right to seek votes: Ex MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Kothagudem: The BJP has no moral right to seek the votes as NDA government at the Centre has made the lives of middle class and poor people miserable by increasing the prices of petroleum products, criticised TRs leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Addressing a massive public here on Wednsday, he hoped that TRS nominee for Graduate MLC elections for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is going to win the election with a huge majority. He said the BJP government has failed to establish a steel factory at Bayyaram, which was promised in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The graduates should think wisely before casting their first preference vote and vote in favour of Rajeshwar Reddy, he appealed to the voters.

'Sitting MLC Rajeshwar Reddy deserves to be elected once again to represent the graduates in the Legislative Council. The TRS cadres should make committed efforts to campaign for the TRS candidate by contacting graduates in their respective areas,' he urged.

Srinivas Reddy stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana has witnessed tremendous progress on all the fronts. The graduate voters should support the Chief Minister by voting for the TRS.

As Graduate MLC, Rajeshwar Reddy was able to address several issues of schools and colleges in the past six years and he would certainly address the pending issues of the graduates by taking them to the notice of the CM if elected again, the former MP asserted.

He informed that the government is able to create jobs for lakhs of unemployed youth during the past six years. With the development initiatives of the government, over 14,000 IT, Pharmaceutical and other companies offered jobs to nearly 16.50 lakh graduates, he added.

Later, the leaders conducted a road show in coal town.

MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, ZP Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, MLC B Lakshminarayana, District Library Chairman D Rajender, Municipal Chairperson K Sita Mahalakshmi, TGBKS leader B Venkat Rao and TRS State secretary Tata Madhu and leaders were present.