BJP Kisan Morcha slams Telangana govt over 'negligent' paddy procurement



Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha State President Basava Lakshmi Narasaiah has launched a scathing attack on the Telangana state government, accusing it of negligence and lack of integrity in handling the post-monsoon paddy procurement process.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Narasaiah highlighted the plight of farmers across the state, particularly in the combined districts of Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam, where untimely rains have damaged harvested paddy due to the absence of timely procurement centres.

Despite the government’s estimate of 48 lakh metric tonnes of paddy production, Narasaiah alleged that procurement centres remain unopened and payments to farmers have stalled due to the diversion of funds. “This delay is causing immense distress to farmers who are already reeling from crop losses,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that the state government immediately open procurement centres on a war footing and ensure that every grain is purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the central government. He also warned rice millers against exploiting farmers and urged them to adhere strictly to MSP norms. Narasaiah further accused the Congress-led state government of continuing corrupt practices inherited from the previous BRS regime. He criticised the unfulfilled promises of a Rs 500 bonus for poor-quality grain and the non-implementation of the “Rythu Bharosa” assurance scheme.

On a positive note, he praised the central government’s “PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana,” which he said would channel Rs 5760 crore over six years to support agriculture in districts including Narayanpet, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Jangaon. Narasaiah reiterated the BJP’s demand for fair MSP, timely bonuses, and a corruption-free procurement system.