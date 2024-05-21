Live
BJP leader briefs Sitharaman on TS’ ‘deteriorating’ finances
BJP leader briefs Sitharaman on TS' 'deteriorating' finances
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Monday and explained the prevailing political and financial situation in the State.
Prabhakar briefed about the financial position of the government led by CM A Revanth Reddy. He said the State’s financial position is deteriorating day by day due to inept handling of the situation. The government has already obtained Rs 12,905 crore in new loans before completing six-month rule and trying to go for more borrowings which is beyond the FRBM limits, he said.
He brought to the Union Finance minister’s notice that the BRS government had obtained huge loans in the name of corporations; and that the Congress government also is planning to set up more corporations for securing new loans in the market.
Expressing concern about the State’s financial situation, Prabhakar alleged that the government was putting more burden on the exchequer with its political appointments, like advisers and chairmen to various corporations. He appraised Sitharaman about the Central funds being utilised for other purposes other than marked subjects. “The State government is misusing Central funds sanctioned for local bodies,” he charged.
Prabhakar urged the minister to take measures to formulate and implement new RBI guidelines to ensure financial discipline in the State.
He informed her about the Lok Sabha polling percentage and hoped that there is a chance of the party winning at least 10 seats. He said there was a strong Modi wave in southern States. “People are wholeheartedly supporting the Modi government’s welfare schemes,” he added.