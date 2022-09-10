BJP leader Erneni injured in attack in Khammam

Khammam: Some un identified persons attacked BJP senior party leader and district Kamma Sangam president Erneni Rama Rao here on Friday.

The incident took place at the office of the community. He got injuries in this incident. He was shifted a local private hospital for treatment.

After learning about the incident, the district party leaders rushed to the hospital and enquired about his condition. On the advice of doctors he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national co-incharge Tamil Nadu State Dr Ponguleti Sudhkar Reddy, district president Galla Satyanarayana and Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy condemned the incident. They alleged that the TRS leaders are involved in this attack with support of Minister Ajay Kumar.

They demanded that the government immediately arrest the persons involved in the attack.