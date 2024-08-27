BJP Leader Maheshwar Reddy Criticizes Inaction on Illegal Owaisi Buildings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy has criticized the authorities for their inaction against illegal buildings allegedly linked to the Owaisi family in Hyderabad. In a fiery statement, Reddy questioned whether the authorities are unable to see these illegal structures or lack the courage to demolish them.

"Are the illegal Owaisi buildings in Hyderabad not visible? Do you lack the courage and strength to demolish them? If needed, I will come and take action myself. If there are no bulldozers available, I will bring them from a neighboring state. It seems like only a few individuals are being targeted," said Maheshwar Reddy, expressing his frustration over the perceived selective action by the authorities.

Reddy's remarks have sparked a debate about the selective enforcement of rules and have called for a more consistent approach in dealing with illegal constructions in the city.