BJP leader Namburi to go on hunger stir over farmers issues

Khammam: BJP Khammam parliamentary incharge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao warned the State government that he will go on a hunger strike for justice to the farmers in the district. On Friday, he interacted with farmers during his visit to Sathupalli constituency and listened to the plight of farmers. He expressed his agony over the paddy produce of farmers rotting on the roads of Vemsoor. He said, the government is biding days, not buying the produce and delaying the procurement process of the paddy from the farmers. He claimed the farmers have brought their produce filled in gunny bags ready to be procured, however their paddy has not been purchased so far, he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that some mill owners were also threatening the farmers of not purchasing their paddy and are forcing the farmers to sell their paddy at a lower price, taking a loss of 10kg from every bag of paddy they sell. He said around one lakh bags of paddy has been sitting on the road waiting to be procured since last few days in the villages of Kandukuru, Diddapudi, Baranipadu. The mill owners have been skipping day-after-day and not purchasing the paddy, he added.

On issues of farmers and anti-farmers decision made by the BRS government, he said the BRS government failed to implement best policies for the farmers in the State. He questioned why the government is not implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme in the State and said the BRS government should explain its decision to the farmers.

He demanded the District Collector to take action on the mill owners who have been bothering the farmers and not purchasing paddy. If the Collector cannot do justice to the farmers, I will sit on hunger strike before the district collector office, he said. Leaders of the party Veeram Raju, Rambabu, CH Appi Reddy and others were present during the visit.