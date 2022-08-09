BJP leader seeks compensation to Yellampalli project oustees

Karimnagar: BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy expressed his anger at the State government for causing trouble to Yellampalli project land evacuees by not giving compensation for the past 10 years.

He visited submerged Vivek demands compensation to Yellampalli project evacuees

village in Velgatoor mandal and interacted with the oustees who were shifted to New R&R Colony Government School and enquired about their problems.

Speaking to the media, he said, in Yellampalli project, Mokkatrao Pet, Chegyam, Umeda, Ramnoor, Tallakotta Peta villages were declared as 30 per cent submergence villages, but the then government was pressurised to declare them as 100 per cent affected villages.

It was sad that the 135 affected families were not given compensation, the BJP leader said. He spoke to Jagtial district Collector Ravi on phone and asked why the compensation was not paid even after ten years.

Vivek asked the Collector to take immediate steps to ensure that the families get compensation. Otherwise, a large-scale movement would be launched by the BJP, he cautioned.

Afterwards, Vivek visited the family members of Punogoti Kamalakar Rao, who died recently due to illness at Nandimedaram in Dharmaram mandal and expressed solidarity with the strike of VRAs in Dharmaram.