BJP leader Tarun Chugh made serious allegations on Chief Minister KCR's family and on his daughter Kavita too. He said, the crores of income that come from Singareni is being robbed by KCR's family. MLC Kavitha has been criticized for committing large-scale irregularities in Singareni. Tarun Chug said CBI would probe Singareni's irregularities. He visited Sri Rampur in the Manchiriala district on Tuesday and spoke to the workers there. Afterwards, speaking to the media, he made allegations against Kavita and KCR. He also said that, becoming the leader of the Singareni Union, Kavitha is committing large-scale corruption.

He also said that KCR's family is dominating the labour… Taking advantage, they are committing large-scale corruption in Singareni. Along with these allegations, he said BJP will not stay silent on this issue. He criticized the CMD for not working properly and acting as a TRS agent. It is known that the BJP is trying to expand in Telangana. As part of this, along with state president Bandi Sanjay even Tarun Chug is also visiting a few places in the state. The ruling party is the target of criticism.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh attended the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sankalpa Sabha held in Kagaznagar, Kumrambhim district. In their presence, Sirpur constituency Congress in-charge Palwai Harish Babu joined the party. He resigned from the Congress party and joined the Lotus Party. On this occasion, Sanjay covered him with a BJP scarf and invited Harish Babu and his followers to join the party. The meeting was attended by Palwai fans and activists.