BJP leader Vivek predicts arrest of Kavitha in liquor scam

Tirumala: Former MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vivek Venakataswamy on Monday predicted that BRS MLC Kavitha will be soon arrested in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam. Vivek along with his wife, visited the Tirumala temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. After the darshan, he spoke to the media and accused Telangana Chief Minister KCR of looting the state treasury and using the corrupt money in other states. He alleged that Kavitha gave Rs 150 crores to AAP for elections expenditure.

Vivek further alleged that the people of Telangana are unhappy with KCR and that BRS was brought in to divert attention from the government's misdeeds. He predicted that more people would be arrested in connection with the liquor scam. Vivek quipped that only outdated leaders are joining BRS and criticised that the party would not survive in Telangana.