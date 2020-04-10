BJP leaders distribute Modi Kits in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leaders on Friday distributed free Modi Kits, containing vegetables to the poor and needy in seven Assembly segments under Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's parliamentary constituency.

The free distribution of vegetables has been taken up by the Union Minister Kishan Reddy in response to the party's call to feed the needy. Party's senior leaders Prakash Reddy, Chaya Devi, Ramanna Gowd, Amrutha and others led the distribution programme.

Prakash Reddy said 22 tonnes of vegetables were brought from Palamaneru of Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Each free Modi Kit is packed with 10 varieties of vegetables like brinjal, cabbage, tomato, beans, clustered beans, mirchi, potatoes etc.

He said free distribution of essential food grains is being done by the BJP's Secunderabad MP. However, the poor are mainly facing problem with the vegetables. Against this backdrop, it was decided to take up the free distribution of vegetables, he said.

So far, the free distribution of essential items has been completed in Nampally, Khairatabad, Musheerabad Assembly segments out of the 38 division under the Secundrabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Distribution of Modi Kits will cover four more Assembly segments on Saturday, said Chaya Devi. The vegetables were procured directly from farmers and to distribute free to the needy, which would benefit both the farmers and the people, she said.

The vegetable stocks were brought to the city BJP office at Barkatpura and from where they are dispatched to different divisions under the Secundrabad Parliament constituency.