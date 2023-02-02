BJP leaders hail the budget, say it addresses welfare and development of all

Hyderabad/Delhi: Telangana BJP leaders called the first budget in the 'Amrit Kaal' set the stage to steer the country into a bright future. BJP national general secretary and Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chug said the first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation to fulfil the grand vision of a developed India. This budget will fulfil the dreams of the marginalized, farmers, and middle class. "I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji and her team for this historic budget."

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed the media on Wednesday on the occasion of the presentation of the Union Budget and said the budget has been planned in the direction of preparing the country in all its stride to make it a developed nation according to the vision of the Prime Minister. He said that this budget has been prepared with the aim of inclusive growth.

Extending Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the poor for one more year, creating a positive environment to encourage private sector investments, and measures to improve employment generation, Kishan Reddy mentioned. A 66 per cent increase in funds for PM housing schemes for middle-class people is also a special part of the budget.

He said that an epigraphy museum would be set up in Hyderabad as part of the 'Bharat Shree' scheme to digitize ancient manuscripts and inscriptions. The design of procedures related to this has been prepared. He said that by selecting 50 tourist areas in the country, special attention has been paid in this budget to develop them comprehensively, through which domestic and international tourism will be boosted.

Income tax rebates increased from 5 lakhs to 7 lakhs for middle-class people. Kishan Reddy revealed that the budget of the North Eastern states has also been increased from Rs.2,755 crores last year to Rs.5,822 crores this time. He mentioned that the budget of about Rs.76,00,000 crores last year for the North-Eastern states is likely to reach lakh crores this time. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Parliamentary Board Member, Dr K Laxman said the Indian Institute of Millets located in Hyderabad will get major boost with the budget to support research.

Reacting to the budget, he said that the Union Finance Minister said that the centre would extend its support to develop the institute as a centre of excellence, The institute will focus on the technology-based development of millets and the Indian Institute of Sri Anna will be established