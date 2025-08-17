  • Menu
BJP leaders pay tribute to Vajpayee on his death anniv

Highlights

Khammam: Commemoratingthe death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader Dr Ponguleti...

Khammam: Commemoratingthe death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and BJP National Co-incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, paid floral tributes at Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters in Chennai.

Reddy, accompanied by senior TNBJP leaders, remembered Vajpayee as a ‘legendary statesman and towering figure in Indian politics who served the nation with unmatched dedication and vision.’

The commemoration saw party members and cadres recalling Vajpayee’s contribution to nation-building, his oratory prowess, and his role in strengthening democratic institutions. Leaders highlighted his pivotal leadership during critical junctures, including the Pokhran nuclear tests and infrastructure reforms.

