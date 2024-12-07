BJP leaders pay tributes to Ambedkar

Shadnagar: BJP State executive member Ande Babaiah said that Dr BR Ambedkar, the great leader who gave the country its Constitution, was a revered figure.

On the occasion of Ambedkar’s 68th death anniversary, Babaiah, along with BJP cadres, paid rich tributes by garlanding the Ambedkar statue in the town. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar provided freedom and equality rights to the oppressed, weaker, and marginalised sections of society.

He said that the allegations made by the Congress against the Central government regarding the Constitution are laughable. He stated that the BJP is implementing Ambedkar’s ideals and aspirations. Leaders Prashanth, Ramesh, Bhushan, Ball Reddy, and others participated in this programme.