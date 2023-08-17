BJP leaders stage protest over 2BHK in Gadwal

The Bharatiya janata party has staged a protest infront of MRO office in Aiza under the leadership of the district BJP President S Rama Chandra Reddy seeking double bed rooms houses in the district.

On this occasion speaking to the gathering Rama Chandra Reddy stated that CM KCR is boasting the Telangana people by making false promises since the last nine years, especially the double bed rooms for the poor.

The prime minister Narendra Modi is executing the Pradhan mantri Avas yojan since 2017 with an intention to provide shelter for 4.50 people in the country.65 lakhs of homes were built in uttar Pradesh and 20 and 25 lakh homes have been built in some other states and a total of 2.41 crore houses have been completed in various states till mid of July.

CM KCR refused to build 25 lakhs homes in The Telangana state because of political reasons.





Not a single double bed rooms is provided in any mandal,any village Jogulamba Gadwal district.Dalita Bandhu has been given to BRS cadere only in the district.New ration cards and new pention are not available.BC Bandhu one lakh rupees for BC artisans limited on papers only.



There is no mention of Unemployment s benifit scheme. By all this KCR has failed in each and every promise made to the Telangana people. He also added that, the people will teach a lesson to KCR in up coming elections,

The BJP will win in the coming elections and resolve all the issues in 2024.

The district executive members Bheem sen Rao,Kake Nagaraj, Gopalkrishna mandal general secretary,District Kisan morcha vice-president Mekala Anjaneyulu,OBC morcha vice-president Venkat,BJYM president T Anji and other party cadere were participated in the morning at the Tashildars office in Aiza municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district.











