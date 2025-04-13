BJP Leaders Urge State to Sanction BC Girls’ Hostel in Aija to Support Rural Students' Education

A significant appeal has been made by local BJP leaders in Aija town, requesting the state government to establish a “BC Girls Post-Matric Hostel” to support underprivileged girl students pursuing higher education. The appeal was addressed to Smt. Swetha Priyadarsini, State Additional Director of BC Gurukuls and Special Officer for BC Hostels.

In the representation, it was highlighted that Aija town hosts a number of educational institutions, including B.Ed, Degree, ITI, and Junior Colleges — attracting nearly 2,000 students daily from Aija and nearby rural areas. Despite the growing number of female students, the town currently lacks proper hostel facilities, forcing many to struggle with accommodation.

The petitioners emphasized that providing a government-run hostel would not only enhance educational access for girls but also help in reducing instances of child marriage by encouraging continued education. They urged the state government to consider sanctioning a BC Girls and Boys Post-Matric Hostel in Aija as a step towards inclusive educational development.

BJP Mandal President Y. Gopalakrishna and other local leaders such as Venkataapuram Mahesh and Shiva Narasimhulu jointly signed the appeal, reflecting the community’s strong support for the cause.