BJP-led Centre trampling the spirit of democracy

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government trampling the spirit of democracy, former Minister Konda Surekha said. On the second day of her Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra in the Warangal East Constituency on Friday, she criticised the Centre for its anti-people policies.

"The Narendra Modi government was trying to terrorise the people who raised their voice against it. The Centre was also misusing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to foist false cases against its detractors," Surekha said. The BJP is more interested in protecting its power rather than the welfare of the common man. Moreover, it continues to protect the interests of the corporate houses, she said. On the other hand, the BRS government in the State being run by K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family is also working in a similar way, she said. The BRS failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people who expected good days after the formation of Telangana, she added.

Even though he didn't fulfill his election promises such as double bedroom houses and 3-acre land to each dalit family etc., KCR mastered the art of hoodwinking the people, Surekha said. She said that development in the Warangal East constituency is a far cry. "The sitting BRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender is focused on amassing assets, leaving the constituency to its fate," Surekha said.

"During the Congress regime (in united Andhra Pradesh), white ration card holders used to get seven varieties of essentials such as tur dal, oil, atta, sugar, tamarind and turmeric etc for a subsidised price of Rs 185. Then the Congress government also constructed Indiramma Houses. But KCR, who promised double bedroom houses, failed to keep his word," Surekha said. The BRS Government which ignored education and health siphoned off crores of rupees in the name of irrigation projects, the former minister said. TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash was among others present.