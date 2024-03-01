BJP likely to announce first list of Lok Sabha candidates including 8 from Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to make an early announcement of the first list of Lok Sabha candidates ahead of the election schedule. The party's top leadership has already completed the selection process, with the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday evening to finalize the names.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda, lasted until three in the morning on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were also in attendance.

According to sources, the first list of candidates is expected to focus on seats where the party won by a small margin in the last Lok Sabha elections or where the party is relatively weak. It is speculated that candidates for half of the seats will be announced in the first phase, with a focus on ensuring they have ample time for campaigning before the election.

Reports indicate that around 8 candidates from Telangana are likely to be included in the initial list. The party is aiming to release the list within the next two to three days, giving the selected candidates approximately 50 days to prepare for the upcoming election.

With the early announcement of candidates, the BJP is hoping to kickstart its campaign and secure a strong position in the Lok Sabha elections. The party's strategic approach to candidate selection and campaign planning will be crucial in determining its success in the upcoming polls.