Gadwal: Today, in Sindhanur village of Ieeza Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, a BJP membership enrollment drive was organized under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna. The chief guest for the event was district representative Gongola Eshwar, who spoke on the occasion, highlighting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only the largest political party in India but also in the world in terms of membership.

He mentioned that BJP enjoys significant support in every village, with people eagerly and voluntarily coming forward to enroll as members. He credited the immense popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been providing welfare schemes to all eligible citizens without any corruption. Eshwar further emphasized the government's efforts in rural development, such as the construction of CC roads, Ayushman Bharat, Palle Pragathi initiatives, Rythu Vedika buildings, and the free distribution of rice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the economic downturn faced by many nations due to the pandemic, India's strong governance under Prime Minister Modi has set the country apart.

Eshwar expressed confidence that the BJP will undoubtedly secure the Sarpanch, MPTC, and ZPTC seats in the upcoming local elections. Booth presidents Gopal of booths 104 and 105, Uppari Narsimlu, BJP workers, and villagers participated in the program with great enthusiasm.