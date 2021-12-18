  • Menu
BJP MLA Raja Singh files complaint against music director Devi Sri Prasad

Music Director Devi Sri Prasad and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Saturday filed a complaint against Tollywood music director Devi Sri Prasad alleging that the devotional song composed by the latter to the tune of an item number has hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Saturday filed a complaint against Tollywood music director Devi Sri Prasad alleging that the devotional song composed by the latter to the tune of an item number has hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

In the complaint, the MLA said that Devi Sri Prasad does not the difference between a devotional and an item song. "The song composed by him has hurt the sentiments of Hindu community," he stated, demanding the police to take action against the music director immediately. The MLA lodged the complaint with Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

