BJP MLA taken into preventive custody for threatening comedian

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh along with his supporters was taken into preventive custody by the city police on Friday, after he was allegedly planning to go to Madhapur where standup comedian Munawar Farooqui was scheduled to hold a programme 'Dongri to Nowhere' on Saturday.

According to the police, Raja Singh with his supporters was planning to go to Shilpakala Vedika, in Madhapur. Several times MLA through videos on social media had threatened to interrupt the show and even burn down the venue where Munawar Farooqui is slated to perform.

Several policemen arrived at Raja Singh office in Mangalhat and took him away in a police vehicle. Some supporters of Raja Singh tried to stop the police vehicle while he was being detained. The police pushed aside his supporters and took the MLA away. Some of his supporters were also taken into custody.

Raja Singh said that some of the supporters of comedian Munawar Farooqui have bought online tickets of the show and will make all attempts to stop the programme. He demanded the State government to cancel the show of Munawar Farooqui.

"If law and order are disturbed, the police and government are solely responsible," said Raja Singh.

He said Munawar Farooqui had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by commenting on Lord Ram and Sita.

"In different states, his shows were cancelled. He was beaten up and sent away," said Raja Singh. "I request the government to cancel the show to respect the sentiments of the community," he added.

However, this is not the first time that Raja Singh threatened Munawar. Earlier this year, in January his show in the city was cancelled after Raja Singh and other BJP leaders made threats. They alleged that the comedian had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by making jokes about Hindu Gods.

On August 10, Comedian Munawar Farooqui took to his social media and announced the show 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Hyderabad on August 20. Soon after the post went viral on social media, Raja Singh released a series of videos and issued a threat.