BJP moves to HC over denial of permission for Praja Sangrama Yatra 3.0

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court after police issued a notice denying permission to third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra taken up by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.Challenging notice of police, lawyers representing the BJP approached the High Court. The top court agreed to hear arguments over plea on Wednesday evening.

In the notice, Wardhannapet ACP stated that they denied nod to yatra because of law and order disturbance due to hate speeches delivered by Bandi Sanjay and also inciting communal feelings. He further said that the BJP is mobilising people in large number from various districts to Dharma Deekshas which is disturbing peace in society.



Union Minister Kishan Reddy and other Telangana BJP leaders came down heavily on the TRS government for not allowing Bandi Sanjay to continue padayatra. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is scared of Bandi's yatra," they mentioned.

