BJP MP Candidate Dr R S Praveen Kumar Attends Morning Walk

BJP MP candidate Dr. R.S. Praveen Kumar attended a morning walk in Vanaparti town on Saturday. He had a conversation with walkers in the Government Polytechnic College grounds, Eco Park, and played shuttle and cricket with them for a while.

Later, he met traders at the market yard and learned about their issues. He also met locals and discussed their problems. Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and his family served a light meal at his residence.





Along with him, BJP district president Gattu Yadav, Nagar Kurnool Parliament Media Incharge Abhilash Rao, official representative Vakiti Sridhar, City President Ramesh Goud, Esteem Leaders Jatru Nayak, Chandrashekar Nayak, Media Convener Nandimalla Ashok, councilors Nagan Yadav, Bandaru Krishna, Paranjyoti, Kanchi Thirumal, Ravi, and others attended the event.