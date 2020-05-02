BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands addl financial aid to building workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded the State government to immediately extend financial assistance to the building construction workers in line with the decisions of the Labour Commission.



Extending May Day wishes to the workers in the State, Bandi said that the Center has given its nod for disbursal of financial assistance to the building construction workers. However, "it is unfortunate that the State government is failing to lend a helping hand to them during the current crisis," he added.

He demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to immediately issue orders for the release of Rs 1,500 to each worker. The Karimnagar MP said, "it is unfair on the part of the State government to cheat the construction workers in the name of providing Rs 1,500 financial assistance to every household in the Telangana." The workers should be provided with the additional assistance of Rs 1,500 as per the directions of the Labour Commission, he emphasised.

He assured that his party would continue to stand and fight for the interests of the workers in Telangana.