BJP raises a stink over CM KCR's gift to Additional Collectors

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State, chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party strongly objects to the criminal splurge of public exchequer by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to 'appease bureaucrats' in Telangana.

In a statement on Sunday, he asked, how can Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao justify spending over Rs 11 crores to buy 32 ultra-luxury vehicles (KIA Carnivals) for additional collectors in Telangana State?

He charged that K Chandrasekhara Rao is indulging in such massive wastage of public money in the middle of a dangerous pandemic, while many poor people are dying of debt burden due to Covid-19 hospitalization. This decision to buy ultra-luxury vehicles for additional collectors is horrendous and unthinkable, in the current public health situation.

Finance Minister Harish Rao has made statements recently that the State has lost massive revenue with Covid-19 lockdowns and wanted to increase Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits to raise more loans. BJP questions the Finance Minister's bare minimum fiscal discipline in the current economic situation, as his department is releasing crores for ultra-luxury vehicles. How can a State's finances be splurged like this?

Rao said that BJP feels this money could have been used to expand beds or provide free treatment to the poor, instead of wasting it on luxury vehicles for additional collectors.

Further, BJP demands rollback of this decision immediately and stop the purchase of these vehicles. His party wants to know, what is CM KCR expecting from the additional collectors with this brazen 'bureaucratappeasement' splurge, he asked.