BJP releases photo claiming Kavitha's involvement in Delhi Liquor Scam

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released a photo and claimed that Abhishek Rao and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who are defendants in the aforementioned case, are close friends of Kavitha. These allegations are part of a larger campaign by the BJP to discredit the Delhi government's now-retracted excise policy.

On Tuesday, the ED raided the homes of Pillai and Rao in connection with the Delhi liquor scandal. Additionally, the BJP claimed that they were seen together on February 17, KCR's birthday, in Tirupati.

In response, TRS leader Khaleequr Rehman stated TRS MLC Kavitha had already filed a defamation lawsuit against the BJP. He asserted that drawing any conclusions from a photograph is unwise. He supported the practise of people posing for photos with politicians and prominent figures.

Previously, TRS leader Kavitha asserted that the BJP was attempting to damage her family's reputation as a result of KCR's criticism of the policies of the Union government. She had stated that she will sue Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for slander.