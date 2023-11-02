  • Menu
BJP releases third list of 35 candidates for Telangana election. Kishan Reddy not in fray

BJP high command released third list of 35 candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana state.

BJP state Party unit President G Kishan Reddy has alloted ticket to Krishna Yadav to contest from Amberpet constituency from where Reddy was elected MLA in the previous elections in United Andhra Pradesh Pradesh and also in Telangana state. Kishan Reddy lost to BRS in 2018 assembly election from Amberpet assembly segment.

P Babu Mohan has been given ticket to fight from Andhol SC reserved Assembly Constituency. A woman candidate Ch Srilatha Reddy has been given ticket to contest HUZURNAGAR assembly segment.


