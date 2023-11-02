Live
- Taliban to build shelters for Afghan refugees returning home from Pak
- UAPA case: Delhi court sends NewsClick editor, HR head to judicial custody till Dec 1
- KCR Couole performs Yantar Pooja as part of Rajashyamala
- Latest beautiful Photos of Anu Emmanuel's Shared on Social Media.
- SAP, Stanford University join hands to help build responsible AI
- Bribery case against CM Vijayan: Vigilance Court should have ordered initial probe, says amicus curiae
- NSDC, HCLTech join hands to bridge skills gap in tech, engineering sectors
- How Manoj Tiwari had prior knowledge of ED summons to Kejriwal: AAP
- Modi in Centre, Khattar in Haryana will take country forward: Amit Shah
- Thomas Cook Q2 PAT at Rs 25.42 cr
Just In
BJP releases third list of 35 candidates for Telangana election. Kishan Reddy not in fray
Highlights
BJP high command released third list of 35 candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana state.
BJP state Party unit President G Kishan Reddy has alloted ticket to Krishna Yadav to contest from Amberpet constituency from where Reddy was elected MLA in the previous elections in United Andhra Pradesh Pradesh and also in Telangana state. Kishan Reddy lost to BRS in 2018 assembly election from Amberpet assembly segment.
P Babu Mohan has been given ticket to fight from Andhol SC reserved Assembly Constituency. A woman candidate Ch Srilatha Reddy has been given ticket to contest HUZURNAGAR assembly segment.
