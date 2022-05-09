BJP seeks Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's intervention for probe into SC youth killing

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP leaders on Sunday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State DGP to conduct a thorough inquiry into the brutal killing of B Nagaraju recently for marrying a Muslim woman and wanted the government to extend financial help to the bereaved family.

The BJP leaders led by BJP SC Morcha President Koppu Basha met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a representation demanding inquiry into the incident. The BJP leaders said that the attack was nothing but an 'honour killing' by the family members of the girl Syed Ashreen Sultana, who were against the marriage of their girl with a Hindu boy.

This attack also seems to be an attack with religious hatred by the people belonging to the Muslim community, who nurtured animosity against the Hindu boy who married the girl of their community.

The BJP leaders said that the action of the police was nothing but an attempt to wipe the tears of the victim's family as there was no seriousness to nab the culprits and this was evident even after three days of the incident. This shows the inaction on the side of the State police to nab the culprits belonging to a particular community who are in the good books of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BJP SC Morcha is afraid that there is every likelihood that the police may water down the case just by registering cases under very weak sections, the leaders said. The State BJP SC Morcha sought intervention of the Governor and direct the State DGP to take stringent action against the culprits and take the case to its logical conclusion so that the miscreants get rigorous punishment as per law.

Similarly, as the victim's family belongs to very backward SC community, immediate financial help should be ordered to be paid and a member of the family be given a government employment or other aid from the State government as the family lost a grown-up earning member, whose help was very much needed to the family at this juncture. Party leaders G Vivek, Chinta Sambamurthy, Minority leader Afsar Pasha, S Kumar and others were present.