BJP set for a comfortable victory in TS says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that people are laughing at the Congress's false propaganda on reservations. In an interview with The Hans India, he said, "The issue of reservations is a very sensitive one in the country. Lakhs of people might have taken to the roads in minutes if they had believed in what the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said.”

“It is unbecoming on the part of a person holding the office of the Chief Minister to stoke passions on such issues, because they might trigger unrest in the society.

However, the false propaganda on reservations boomeranged. There is no confusion among the people, who know that reservations cannot be scrapped,” he claimed.

Reacting to the aspect of Muslim reservations, Kishan Reddy pointed out that Congress is creating confusion among people. The Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a crucial decision to provide 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Backward Sections. Muslims, Christians, Hindus and others who are not covered under any other reservations could benefit from this based on economic criteria.

On the issue of BJP set to change the Constitution if it comes to power again, he said it is another ploy of the Congress and CM Revanth Reddy. “Everyone knows that the Constitution cannot be changed just like that. The problem with Congress is that it has nothing to show to the people and is making up and manufacturing issues of one sort or the other. The CM calls the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 a referendum. Referendum on what? He has nothing to show, achieved nothing and failed even to deliver the promised six guarantees. It was to divert the people's attention that such bogus claims and narratives are peddled,” he alleged.



Continuing further, Kishan Reddy said, “It was the BJP and not the Congress that had fought and agitated on a series of issues. Myself and former TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party had fought for issues ranging from double bedroom houses, corruption, tribals concerns, unemployed, etc. This time, we will not only retain the sitting seats in North Telangana but also win Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool. The BRS and Congress have to fight for the second place. Be it welfare, development, defence, economy, foreign affairs or other sectors, we have triggered growth and development. It is not an easy task to deliver all this."



Speaking on the allegations that the BJP has doing nothing for Telangana, he said, “What the Centre had done for the past 10 years, ranging from national highways, new railway lines, modernisation of railway stations to the new projects like RRR, the establishment of new institutions in Hyderabad are there for all to see. I asked the Chief Minister to come for a debate on what the Centre has done for the last 10 years in Telangana. But there is no response and he continues to sing the same old song that BRS used to do – blaming the Centre, BJP and the Prime Minister.”

