BJP slams TG govt for ‘failure’ to utilise central funds

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state unit spokesperson Amarnath Sarangula has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He claimed serious inefficiency and negligence in using central funds meant for the welfare and development of Telangana.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Sarangula said, “The Centre has been proactive in releasing funds to Telangana, but the incompetent Congress government is failing to utilize them. Instead of blaming the Modi government every day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should reflect on his government’s shortcomings.” He pointed out that Rs. 2,016 crore under various central schemes remained unutilized in the state government’s bank accounts, as revealed in the recent CAG quarterly report.

The BJP leader criticized the state’s management of public finances and asserted that, due to a lack of reforms and administrative inefficiency, Telangana had missed out on significant financial opportunities. “Around Rs. 40,000 crore is being missed out because of the state’s inability to implement citizen-centric reforms,” he noted, adding that this included Rs. 5,000 crore annually due to unimplemented power sector reforms. Delay in conducting Gram Panchayat elections had caused a loss of Rs. 1,500 crore in Finance Commission grants, he stated.

Sarangula revealed that between 2020-21 and February 2025, the Centre released an impressive Rs. 78,859.87 crore to Telangana, yet large amounts remained idle each year. “The Congress government’s poor financial management had led to a loss of Rs. 7,857 crore in borrowing capacity and Rs. 5,000 crore in matching grants for central schemes,” he said.

Criticizing the outgo for Hyderabad Metro Phase-2, Sarangula highlighted that the estimated cost of Rs. 24,269 crore (Rs. 318 crore per km) was 30% higher than that of similar projects elsewhere. He called for clarity and transparency from the state.

Citing further inefficiencies, he pointed to under-utilization in key welfare schemes such as Minority Welfare, tuition fee reimbursement, and the ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ scheme. “A double-engine government is the need of the hour to ensure Telangana’s growth and optimal use of central funds,” Sarangula commented.