BJP State Minority Morcha organises celebrations to mark Hindi Diwas 

Hyderabad: To mark the 'Hindi Diwas' also known as Hindi Day, under the aegis the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Minority Morcha have organised Hindi Diwas celebrations at BJP state office in Nampally on Tuesday.

As part of the Hindi Diwas celebrations, the BJP State Minority Morcha organised awards distribution and honored the Hindi senior journalists, writers, and students for their important contribution in the field of Hindi language.

BJP State Minority Morcha President Afsar Pasha along with Megharani Agrawal, senior BJP leader, and advocate, Shubhrata Nigam, senior journalist, H Vidyaranya senior journalist, SF Laik Ali, national general secretary BJP Minority Morcha, and Sarita Agarwal, writer presented awards to students who won the Hindi competition held at Agarwal school as part of Hindi Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Afsar Pasha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, awareness about Hindi has increased been more. Hindi has a special contribution in the development of the country. Everyone should be proud of their national language. Along with the regional language, the national language should also have a stronghold.

The guests and BJP party members appealed to people to take a pledge to do most of their work in Hindi and encourage others also to do the same.

Lal Singh, BJP Corporator from Mangalhat, MA Sarwar state executive member of BJP state Minority Morcha, Mohammed Mujeeb, Sheikh Baba, General Secretary BJP State Minority Morcha, Mukesh Soni, Nand Gopal Bhattad, and others were present during the celebrations.