BJP suspects foul play by Congress, TRS

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Saturday trained his guns at CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka over his remarks on BJP. Addressing the media at Paleru party office, Sridhar Reddy said that the CLP leader's comments against BJP hinted at a secret pact between the Congress and the TRS government to malign the Central government over the Agnipath protests.

He asked Bhatti why he wasn't pointing out the failures of TRS government to solve issues such as unemployment, incomplete Rythu Bandhu rollout, and nonfulfilment of double-bedroom promises and others. He asked why the Congress party was protesting over the Enforcement Directorate inquiry if Gandhis had not done anything wrong. Why was Rahul so worried as to appear before the ED, he questioned.

The TRS leaders' remarks were raising doubts if they had any secret pact with the Congress party, he said. The CLP leader blaming the BJP Agnipath for the violence at Secunderabad Railway Station proved that he was only acting at the behest of CM KCR, Reddy alleged. He asked them both to desist from instigating the youth to further vitiate the atmosphere.

Sridhar Reddy claimed Agnipath was a very useful scheme for the youth. He appealed to them not to believe the opposition and desist from violence. SC Kisan Morcha state secretary P Vijaya Raju, BJP leaders CH Sambasiva Rao, R Nageswara Rao, Rama Yogeswara Rao, S Venkat and Shyam and other leaders were present.