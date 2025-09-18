BJP Telangana celebrates PM Modi’s 75th birthday with devotion and service

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana State Office celebrated the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great enthusiasm under the leadership of State President N. Ramchander Rao.

On Wednesday, as part of the celebrations, party leaders performed a ‘milk abhishekam’ to the portrait of Prime Minister Modi, expressing their admiration and prayers for his long life and continued service to the nation.

In alignment with the Seva Pakhwada initiative, a blood donation camp was inaugurated at the party office, reinforcing the spirit of public service inspired by Modi’s leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders conveyed heartfelt wishes for the Prime Minister’s health and longevity, praising his role in guiding India toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). They emphasized that Modi’s governance has become a beacon of progress, integrity, and national pride. Party workers actively participated in the event.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a special program was held at the Telangana BJP state office in Nampally. State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao released a trilingual booklet titled “Shri Narendra Modi – A Revolutionary World Leader.”

Later, a booklet, authored by Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, Former Chairman of the Telangana State Backward Classes Commission, has been brought out in Telugu, Hindi, and English. It highlights Modi’s political journey, economic reforms, commitment to social justice, global leadership, and contributions to rural development in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, N. Ramchander Rao said: “On this historic 75th birthday of Prime Minister Modi, it is a matter of pride to recall his transformative governance. Reforms such as GST, Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat have touched millions of lives. Modi’s 75-year journey is truly inspirational for the nation. His decisions for the empowerment of backward classes and for achieving social justice are historic. This booklet will serve as a valuable reference for those who wish to study his leadership.”

Author Dr. Krishna Mohan Rao remarked: “Modi is not just a political leader, but a visionary, a yogi, and a reformer. Every decision he has taken is dedicated to the nation’s progress. His 75-year life journey stands as an inspiration. His commitment to the empowerment of weaker sections, to social justice, and to inclusive growth is unmatched. That is why I prepared this booklet in three languages—to take his vision and philosophy to a wider readership. His journey, governance, and dedication to social justice will remain a guiding light for future generations.”