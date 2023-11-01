BJP to finalise its second list of candidates in a meeting in Delhi today

Hyderabad: All eyes of the prospective candidates in the saffron brigade are on the Central Election Committee meeting of the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday. According to party sources, the meeting is likely to finalise about 45 of its candidates in the second list. However, as the party is also going to take a final call in allocating the seats to the NDA partner and Jana Sena Party (JSP), there is an uneasy calm in the party circles.

Both the old and new candidates in the party are hoping for tickets. Particularly, the competition is more in the case of the assembly segments within the GHMC limits. Against this, the JSP factor is giving jitters to some candidates expecting tickets from the party.

For example, the party leaders are opposing allocating the Kukatpally seat reportedly sought by the JSP. Because the party leaders feel that those contesting on the saffron tickets have all the chances of winning the seat. This is making the competition for it more among the prospective candidates. The party workers led by the Medchal Urban District president P Harish Reddy staged a protest at the state BJP office to stress that the party should not allocate Kukatpally to the JSP as part of the alliance. The protesting party cadre from Kukatpally claims that the allocation of Kukatpally as part of the alliance would do injustice to the party workers and leaders working hard for the party in the field for years.

Similarly, all eyes are on the Amerpet Assembly segment in the city. The Amberpet assembly segment was earlier represented by the current TS BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy thrice. The saffron party leaders feel that Amberpet and Musheerabad were the two assembly segments where the BJP can reclaim this time. However, since Kishan Reddy is reportedly not contesting from the Amberpet, more candidates are fighting for the seat. The party district president Gowtham Rao and daughter of former Union Minister and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi are seeking the ticket.

Besides, two more newly joined have also been seeking the ticket. However, the party leadership is keen on finalising the candidates weighing all the options as the saffron brigade is expecting double-digit from the GHMC and surrounding districts in the ensuing elections, the party sources said.