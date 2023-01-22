BJP to hold State executive meet in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party unit is planning to hold state executive meet in Mahabubnagar on January 23 & 24.

Informing this, AP Jitender Reddy, the BJP National Executive Member and former member of Parliament, said that BJP party is the party of general public and it is built by its own activist at the ground root-level.

As part of the preparation for the State-level executive meeting to be held at Annapurna gardens in the district, the BJP leader said that the saffron party leaders from all over the State will come for the meeting and all necessary arrangements are made to see that the leaders do not face any kind of inconvenience during the two-day event.

Adding further, he said that the Palamuru region is the gateway to South India and therefore the state-level executive meeting will be held in Mahabubnagar district

Advising to the district BJP leaders, Jitender Reddy asked the local BJP cadres to ensure that there is no shortage of facilities for the party leaders coming from all over the State for the executive meet.

Clarifying whether Prime Minister Modi is going to contest from Mahabubnagar, Jitender Reddy said that he had shared the proposal with JP Nadda, National BJP president over the same and added that if PM Modi contested from Mahabubnagar, then it would enable both development of Telangana and the regions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka also be developed.

Jitender Reddy said that the strategy of the State executive committee meeting will be aimed at winning the upcoming elections.

Veera Brahmachari, district president, State treasurer president Bandari Shanti Kumar, state executive committee members Padakula Balaraju, District general secretary P Srinivasa Reddy and others took part in the programme.