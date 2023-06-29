BJP to intensify political activity after Modis visit on July 8

Its now official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Warangal on July 8 to lay foundation stone for Kazipet Wagon overhauling unit. He will also address a mammoth public meeting on that day.

Party leaders are making all out arrangements to make the visit a success. Leaders said that Modi's visit to Warangal will give a boost to the party rank and file which has been groping in darkness on whether to go aggressive against the BRS in Telangana.

Of late the state party had also seen some internal squabbles and a feeling is there that Bandi Sanjay has not been carrying everyone along with him.