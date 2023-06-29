Live
- Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals
- Rahul stopped on Manipur CM's order, says Congress; police cites law and order issue
- Aadhar based face authentication transactions touch all time high of 10.6 million in May
- Amazon Introduces Simplified Registration Process
- Punjab starts process of confiscating assets in multi-crore ponzi scam: CM Mann
- Bihar Government Imposes Prohibition On Wearing Jeans And T-Shirts In Education Department Offices
- TV actress Chahat Pandey joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi
- Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack on Nitish Kumar, Labeling Him a 'Paltu Babu'
- BJP to intensify political activity after Modis visit on July 8
- Now people are happy to get Rs 170 per month: Minister M B Patil
Highlights
Its now official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Warangal on July 8 to lay foundation stone for Kazipet Wagon overhauling unit.
Its now official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Warangal on July 8 to lay foundation stone for Kazipet Wagon overhauling unit. He will also address a mammoth public meeting on that day.
Party leaders are making all out arrangements to make the visit a success. Leaders said that Modi's visit to Warangal will give a boost to the party rank and file which has been groping in darkness on whether to go aggressive against the BRS in Telangana.
Of late the state party had also seen some internal squabbles and a feeling is there that Bandi Sanjay has not been carrying everyone along with him.
