BJP wants Harish Rao sacked

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party Khammam (BJP) district unit president Galla Satyanrayana has demanded Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao to sack Health Minister T Harish Rao immediatedly holding him responsible for the death of four poor women due to botched family planning operations in Ibrahimpatnam on August 25.

He was speaking to media persons in Khammam on Friday. He demanded that the government announce Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for each family. The government failed to implement the prestigious scheme of Ayushman Bharat programme by the Central government in the State.

He questioned Chief Minister KCR as to why did he not implement the schemes of Ayushman Bharat and Fasal Bhima Yojana in the state.

He said, the BJP candidate will win with good majority in Munugodu Assembly bypoll.