BJP will cross double-digit mark in LS seats in TS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the Congress party's reservation campaign mounted to stop the BJP has failed. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said the response to the BJP electioneering in the villages across the state has grown tremendously.

Kishan Reddy said that the increasing popularity and support of BJP is worrying CM Revanth Reddy. He asked why the Congress government had delayed in disbursing Rythu Bandhu funds despite knowing that the elections were around the corner? He said that the BJP would cross the double-digit mark in winning Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, no matter how much money the Congress would distribute to entice voters.

The Union Minister said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's close friend Sam Pitroda's remarks on the skin colour of people expose a racist attitude. He said that PM Modi's public meetings in Karimnagar and Warangal were a grand success. Modi is slated to address a public meeting at Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in the city on May 10.