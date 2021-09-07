  • Menu
BJP will form next government in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay cutting a cake on the completion of 100 km padayatra at Mominpet on Monday
Stating that his party will form government after the next Assembly elections, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarified that he would continue padayatra till there is change in Telangana

Vikarabad: Stating that his party will form government after the next Assembly elections, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarified that he would continue padayatra till there is change in Telangana.

He started Praja Sangrama Yatra from Mominpeta on Monday, the 10th day of the yatra, along with former Minister A Chandrasekhar and former MLA Bodige Shobha. Bandi Sanjay cut a 100 kg cake specially made on the occasion of the completion of 100 km padayatra. Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay stated that all BJP workers are non-uniformed policemen.

He said the Padayatra was aimed to dethrone Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He alleged that the CM had diverted the Central government funds, which were allotted to construct cemeteries, roads, plants, farmer platforms, to provide free rice, and free vaccines.

Reminding that the Centre had allotted 2.43 lakh houses to Telangana State, the BJP leader questioned KCR as to how many double bedroom houses he allotted to Vikarabad district. SC Morcha National Secretary S Kumar, State Spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, State leaders Sangappa, Singayapalli Gopi, Morcha State leaders and others were also present.

