BJP will not have truck with any pro-MIM party: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Union Minster G Kishan Reddy on Monday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on his accusations that the BJP and BRS are the same and vowed to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if party comes to power. He challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to put in public domain letters written to him on sanctioning medical colleges inTelangana.

Addressing the media, he came down heavily on the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, KCR and MIM.’LetRaghul Gandhi ignorant of his party history and ran away abroad from steering the party, decide the place and time in Delhi or Hyderabad, for an open debate on his accusations of BRS-BJP relationship.

“I am ready to debate on the issue. The party will never join hands with a party that is in touch with the MIM. The fact is that both the Congress and the BRS are joining hands. members of KCR family and Sonia had a talk to help each other. They wish to keep the BJP away from power. For that they are making all efforts,”claimed Reddy.

He asserted that in 2024 Modi will become PM; none can stop him. He said name of Hyderabad would be changed to Bhgyaganagar; wondering what was wrong with it when names of Chennai, Mumbai, Calcutta and others were changed where the saffron party was not in power. ‘The party would dismantle every relic that stands for colonial and enslavement of mind and culture.’

Reddy claimed that ‘people wish to get rid of the BRS; they decide to confine him to farm house. The BRS and Congress are making promises which are not implementable. ‘Telangana needs three times the current budget. PM Modi addressed meetings at Kamareddy and Gajwel from where KCR is contesting. There is a good public response, particularly from youth. KCR will be defeated at both places; our candidates EatalaRajender and G Venkataramana Reddy will be winners, said Reddy. ‘The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has been contesting from Kamareddy only to save KCR from defeat, but that won’t be possible.’

He accused both the BRS and Congress of following appeasement politics with the MIM. ‘The Congress Minority Declaration and KCR’s meetings clearly show how they are appeasing the minorities. KCR promised to increase the minority reservations from 4 to 12%. It is not possible to increase it as it is against the Constitution. How can KCR promise an IT park for Muslims?,Why Old City is deprived of development for 10 years. Why no proper education, why no drainage? Why Metro was diverted from Afzalgunj instead of taking it to the Old City?” asked Reddy. He said the OBC reservations extended by the Centre will cover poor Muslims, Christians and Hindus as well.

Reddy warned people that if the Congress comes to power there will be a ‘suitcase government’ sending them to Rahul Gandhi. Referring to the allegations that the Centre has not sanctioned medical colleges to Telangana, he dared the CM to release even 50 per cent of letters he has written on them; he offered to quit politics. He took strong exception to the Karnataka government releasing ads in Telangana listing guarantees with taxpayer’s money and the Congress funding T elections collecting ‘Telangana Election Tax” from builders and other industries.