BJP will prepare Hindu vote bank in Telangana, says MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said on Tuesday that the BJP will definitely prepare a Hindu vote bank in Telangana and unite Hindu society.

He told media persons in Karimnagar that he won the election from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency with a Hindu vote bank.

“I say this openly and proudly that I won because of Hindu votes,” he said.

The minister reacted strongly to the remarks made by state Congress chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud over BJP misusing religion for the sake of votes. “Election or no election, BJP always works for Sanathan Dharma and Hindu Samaj,” he professed.

During the ongoing Janahita padyatra in Karimnagar, the Telangana Congress president threw a challenge to Bandi Sanjay to win the election without bringing in religion. He had said that begging for votes in the name of god was the bankruptcy of BJP leaders.

“You wear caps, offer namaz and attend iftar parties for Muslim votes. Who are the beggars,” asked Sanjay.

On the TPCC president’s allegation that the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana through vote theft, the minster said this amounts to insulting people who elected the BJP MPs. He said Mahesh Kumar Goud was speaking out of ignorance and making baseless allegations.

“If there is truth in 'vote chori' allegations, how did the Congress come to power in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” he asked.

Stating that he is a public representative for the last 30 years, Sanjay remarked that it was not proper for a person who could not become even ward member to criticise him.

He challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to dissolve the Assembly, write to the Election Commission to remove dual votes and go for fresh elections.

“If the Congress wins the elections again, I will take retirement from politics,” he said.

Stating that law and order is a state subject, Sanjay said it was for the state government to identify Rohingyas and alleged that the Rohingyas entered the country illegally before the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He claimed that the Modi government tightened the security on borders by erecting fencing to stop infiltration. He alleged that Rohingyas who came illegally during the Congress rule in Telangana and Trinamool rule in West Bengal were given Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other benefits.