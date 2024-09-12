BJP will win Hyderabad Mayoral polls: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that despite a potential alliance between Congress, BRS and AIMIM in the upcoming GHMC elections, the BJP would emerge victorious and secure the Mayor's seat.

Addressing the BJP party's membership registration drive in Serilingampally on Wednesday, Sanjay highlighted the BJP's transparent membership process and that gaining strength to strength in the state would make it certain to win the upcoming GHMC elections and eventually secure power in Telangana by 2028.

BJP is the only party conducting membership registration transparently, without offering insurance or other incentives. In the GHMC elections, BJP workers from the division that registers more memberships will be honoured, he added.

He asserted that the BJP would defeat the combined forces of Congress, BRS, and the AIMIM and dismantle the AIMIM's evil influence from Telangana. He accused Congress and BRS of engaging in "compromise politics" and delaying action against KCR's family corruption. He urged BJP workers to work tirelessly and transform Telangana by registering members and converting supporters into future leaders.

Sanjay also contrasted BJP with other parties, stating that while Congress and BRS are family and dynastic parties limited to states and regions, BJP is a party built on nationalistic ideals and the sacrifices of its workers. He praised the BJP’s work for the upliftment of the poor and its leaders, like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who contributed to the nation’s progress. He mentioned how the BJP, with 18 crore members, is the largest democratic party in the world and surpassed China’s communist party in membership.