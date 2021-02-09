BJP’s Girijana Bharosa Yatra is fake: MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): TRS Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy stated that Girijana Bharosa yatra launched by BJP in Gurrambodu Thanda was fake. In a press statement released here on Monday, the MLA alleged that there were no locals in the yatra organised by BJP on Sunday and saffron party activists from Hyderabad created hungama and attacked the police as per pre-plan.



He criticized that the BJP was doing dramas for votes in Nagarjuna Sagar by-election and questioned the BJP leaders to tell the boundaries of survey number 540. Reminding that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy encouraged encroachments when he was the MLA and Minister, Saidireddy said that now he is trying to do justice after he became Huzurnagar MLA.

MLA Saidireddy alleged that both Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bandi Sanjay collided with each other to blame the TRS with false allegations. Saidireddy challenged that he will resign for MLA post if anyone proves the allegations levelled against him by Bandi Sanjay proves are true. At the same time, Bandi Sanjay should resign for MP post if he fails to prove these allegations, he added.

The MLA advised BJP leaders not to shed crocodile tears for Tribals and asked them to show their sanctity by putting pressure on the Center to provide 12 per cent reservation to Tribals.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against 21 BJP leaders at Mattampally police station in connection with the attack on police in Gurrambodu Thanda of Matampally mandal in the district on Sunday. Police arrested six leaders including BJP district president Bobba Bhagya Reddy.

Non-bailable cases were registered against BJP State leaders and Tribals, including BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Raghunandan Rao.