Blind Eye, a device to help visually impaired persons

Adilabad: After seeing several blind and visually impaired students who dropped out of school or did not pursue higher education due to lack of learning support, former student of Jawahar Novodaya School in Asifabad district developed a device that can help visually impaired persons to navigate, read books, documents and recognises objects in their surroundings and can guide them through voice via earphones and also recognizes the facial expressions of the people and give complete information about their surroundings.

T Ravi Kiran developed the device named Blind Eye and the product is up for pilot testing and for demo at LV Prsad Eye Institute. He is presently working on it to add four more languages, like Marati, Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages .

Speaking about his family background, the young innovator said that he belongs to a middle class family and his father , T Premsing, is working as assistant depot controller at Adilabad and mother Kalavathi is a homemaker, He has three sisters and a brother, he said.