Bodhan to Madnoor 4-lane road sanctioned

Nizamabad; Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy congratulated Zaheerabad MP BB Patil for his efforts to get the NHAI sanctioned as a four-lane road from Bodhan to Madnoor via Rudrur (NH-63) 38 km stretch in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Minister Prashant Reddy expressed happiness over the special initiative taken by the MP to provide better transport facility to the people of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. The minister said that Rs 750 crore will be spent on this 38 km double lane road.-

Prashant Reddy explained that with the four-lane road, there will be more economic development and prevent road accidents. The Minister said that MP BB Patil has taken a lot of efforts to get this road sanctioned.

The Minister recalled that he had written several letters to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him several times to sanction the road.

After considering MP Patil’s request, the Central Road Transport and Highways Department wrote a letter with instructions to the DG, expressing willingness to grant the four-lane road.